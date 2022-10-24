Reese's Cups are America's top Halloween candy, survey shows

MINNEAPOLIS -- Americans are expected to spend more than $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.

That's according to the National Retail Federation. The number would mark an all-time high.

So what candy are we buying? Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are America's top Halloween candy, according to a survey by CandyStore.com. Skittles and M&M's round out the top three.

In Minnesota, Hot Tamales are the No. 1 Halloween candy, the survey shows, followed by Tootsie Pops and Skittles.

CandyStore.com looked at 15 years of sales data to compile its list of top Halloween treats.