Reese's Cups are America's top Halloween candy, survey shows

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite Halloween candy is... Hot Tamales?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Americans are expected to spend more than $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.

That's according to the National Retail Federation. The number would mark an all-time high.

So what candy are we buying? Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are America's top Halloween candy, according to a survey by CandyStore.com. Skittles and M&M's round out the top three.

In Minnesota, Hot Tamales are the No. 1 Halloween candy, the survey shows, followed by Tootsie Pops and Skittles.

CandyStore.com looked at 15 years of sales data to compile its list of top Halloween treats.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 7:00 AM

