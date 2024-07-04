Red, White and Boom back in Minneapolis for first time in 5 years

Minneapolis hosts first Red, White and Boom since COVID

MINNEAPOLIS — After a half-decade hiatus, the music, crowds and excitement are back in 2024 in Mill Ruins Park for the grand return of Red, White and Boom.

As if on cue, the skies cleared for the very beginning of festivities Thursday evening, after a wet and gloomy rain-soaked day.

"This is our first Red, White and Boom," said Roth Khea, a crew member with Waffle Bar Food Truck, one of the food trucks at the event.

Khea has kept a close eye on conditions all day.

"I think it's going to be a great event because the rain is clearing out for us," said Khea.

So too have organizers from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Light rain is fine, organizers said. It's the possibility of heavy rain and lightning that would have put the event in jeopardy.

Thursday evening, organizers posted the good news on Facebook, "Everything is on."

"Very exciting to be back," said Big Mike Mothershed, lead singer for Big Mike Retro Soul and the Westside Horns.

For Mothershed, these Fourth of July festivities hold extra meaning after serving a dozen years in the military.

"It means something to celebrate the country that you've earned a living in," said Mothershed.