Red Lake man sentenced to over 16 years in prison for sexual abuse

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Red Lake man was sentenced to over 16 years in prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman in her home.

According to court documents, Descart Austin Begay Jr, 38, forced another individual to engage in a sex act in July 2020. The assault happened in the victim's home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

A federal jury found Begay guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse in September 2022.

Begay will serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.