Home explodes in Red Lake, injuring 1

RED LAKE, Minn. — A home explosion in northern Minnesota Friday morning injured one person and damaged several other houses in the area, authorities said.

The explosion occurred near Thunder Lake and Bot Drive just before 9:45 a.m., according to the Red Lake Department of Public Safety.

One person was inside at the time. They were hospitalized and are in stable condition, the department said.

The explosion completely destroyed the home. Its cause is not yet known.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the scene. The State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.



