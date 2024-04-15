Red Lake woman convicted for her role in torture, starvation of foster child

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Lake Indian Reservation resident Bobbi Jo Johnson, 46, was convicted last week in federal court of abusing a boy who was in the foster care of her sister.

Johnson, also known as Bobbi Jo Kingbird, was found guilty of one count of child neglect and one count of child endangerment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The abuse occurred between 2021 and 2022 when the victim was in the care of Trina Mae Johnson, who has pleaded guilty to one count each of child torture, child endangerment and assaulting a minor with a dangerous weapon.

MORE NEWS: Red Lake woman charged with child neglect, torture after 3-year-old boy's abduction

Court documents state the abuse endured by the boy included starvation and being forced to "stand in uncomfortable positions for long periods of time."

Three others — Ellie Mae Johnson, Patricia Ann Johnson and Bertram Calvin Lussier Jr. — also pleaded guilty to child endangerment in connection to this case, which was investigated jointly by the FBI and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department.

All five people convicted have yet to be sentenced.