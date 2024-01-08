Watch CBS News
Red Cross assisting 6 after house fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A home will be boarded up and six adults will need assistance after a fire in Minneapolis Monday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire on the 1700 block of Como Avenue Southeast. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

