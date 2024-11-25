Recounts certify election results in two Minnesota House races

MINNEAPOLIS — Incumbent DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott will continue to serve Minnesota House District 14B, an official hand recount concluded on Monday.

Unofficial results showed Wolgamott had a 191-vote lead over Republican challenger Sue Ek. A hand recount showed Wolgamott had one fewer vote than originally thought.

On election night, a page on the Minnesota secretary of state's website showed 100% of the vote was in for District 14B, with Ek four votes ahead. When the page refreshed, the results showed Wolgamott was ahead.

Sherburne County election officials have since said a reporting problem prevented all vote totals from being correctly transmitted to the secretary of state's office.

Last Thursday, preliminary results from a recount of House District 54A found that incumbent DFL Rep. Brad Tabke had a 15-vote lead over GOP challenger Aaron Paul. On Monday, the canvassing board certified the results, declaring Tabke the winner.

However, the election results can still be challenged in court within seven days of the certification.

House Republican Leader Lisa Demuth said in a statement that her caucus would pursue "every legal option available" to "ensure the integrity of results in District 54A."

The Minnesota House is on course to be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans while the DFL is set to keep control of the state Senate.

