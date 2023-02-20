145,000 cans of Enfamil infant formula recalled over contamination fears

Baby formula maker executive on ramping up supply Baby formula maker executive on ramping up supply 03:17

British consumer goods company Reckitt has recalled two batches of a plant-based infant formula product over contamination concerns.

The company said it's recalling the infant formula "out of an abundance of caution" after samples tested negative for contaminants.

No consumers have reported adverse reactions to the product, Reckitt said in a statement Monday. Reckitt initiated the recall voluntarily.

The recall concerns two batches, or approximately 145,000 12.9-ounce cans of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula.

Despite rigorous testing, the company is concerned about a possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, a naturally occurring bacteria that is sometimes found in powdered milk and baby formula. Cronobacter infections in infants can be deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The infant formula containers were manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022, and were distributed to retail stores in the U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico, according to Reckitt.

The batches bear the numbers ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ at the bottom of the cans. Cans from both batches have the same UPC Code of 300871214415, and a "use by" date of "1 Mar 24."

Reckitt said that its other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches are not affected.

Why the recall?

While the tested product was free from contamination, Reckitt said it identified the "root cause" of the concern as being "linked to a material from a third party." Reckitt added that it no longer sources material from that supplier.

"The health and safety of infants is our highest priority. All of our products undergo rigorous and industry-leading quality tests, and checks to ensure that they meet or exceed all standards set by regulatory bodies, including the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," Reckitt said in a statement.

Reckitt urged purchasers of the recalled formula to either dispose of the cans or return them to the retailer from which they were purchased for a full refund.