Recipes inspired by Winter Markets open at Farmers' Markets of MPLS

Just because the weather is turning colder, doesn't mean you still can't enjoy a visit to the farmers' market. Chef Jenny Breen and Maya O'Brien McLeod from Farmers Markets of MPLS joined us Friday morning.

They shared recipes inspired by the Winter Markets. Check them out below.



Spinach Pie Triangles

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped small

4 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper

2 # assorted chopped greens-collards, kale, chard, wilted, cooled and squeezed dry OR 3 packages frozen chopped spinach (10 ounces) thawed and squeezed dry

12 oz. feta cheese

1/4 cup grated parmesan

4 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup fresh dill, minced or 1 Tablespoon dry dill

4 ounces frozen phyllo sheets, thawed

1/2 cup melted butter or olive oil for brushing-set aside

Instructions. Pre heat oven to 375

1 Make the filling: In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, dill and 1 teaspoons salt; cook until garlic is tender, 1 to 2 minutes.

2 Transfer mixture to a large bowl; stir in greens/spinach, feta, Parmesan, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Add eggs and mix until combined well.

3 Unroll phyllo dough, and cut lengthwise into 3 or 4 equal strips (about 3 inches wide)

4 Brush with oil/butter

5 Place about 2 Tablespoons of filling on one end of a phyllo strip. Fold in a triangle shape over the filling and continue to fold (like the old paper footballs) until the whole phyllo strip is used up and the entire triangle is folded. Brush top with oil/butter and sprinkle with dill or thyme

6 Place completed triangles on oiled or lined baking pan. When pan is full, bake for 18-22 minutes or until evenly browned

Brussels Sprouts with Honey Horseradish Sauce

[VEGAN]

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved

2 medium sweet potatoes, or (peeled) butternut squash, cut into 1/4 inch pieces

2 leeks, cleaned and sliced thinly

2 tablespoons olive oil

Horseradish sauce:

¼ cup olive oil

1/4 cup mustard

1/4 cup horseradish

2/3 cup honey (you can substitute ½ cup apple or orange juice or maple syrup)

1/4 cup cider vinegar

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 inch ginger, minced

1 teaspoon salt

Pre heat oven to 400 degrees

• Combine sauce ingredients and set aside.

• Clean and cut Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes/squash and leeks and coat with olive oil.

• Place in large baking pan, drizzle with oil and dust with salt, and roast for about 10-15 minutes.

• When vegetables are half cooked, pour half the sauce over vegetables and coat well. Bake for another 10-15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender, bright colored and slightly caramelized. Serves 8-10