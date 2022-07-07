Recipes from Classic Grill at Madden's on Gull Lake

The Classic Grill at Madden's on Gull Lake shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Togarashi Salmon & Yuzu Honey

Yuzu Honey

4 T. Yuzu juice

1 cup honey

In a small sauce pot simmer yuzu juice and honey for about 10-15 minutes. Cool to room temp before use.

Togarashi Salmon

Use any salmon you prefer. Pour some togarashi on a plate to dip your salmon fillet on one side. Put into sauté pan with oil or butter to sauté lightly, maybe 30 seconds to one minute per side (Togarashi will burn if not watched). Transfer to baking dish or sheet tray to finish in oven to desired internal temperature.

When done serve with any side dishes you'd like. Place salmon on plate, drizzle with yuzu honey and enjoy!

Pear Martini

Melissa Kinney, Bartender at The Classic Grill.

Recipe:

5 oz. Vikre vodka

.5 oz. Monin Pear Syrup

.25 oz. Don Ciccio prickly pear liqueur

Add a splash of fresh squeezed lemon juice. Garnish with a slice of dried apple.