Recipes for National Garlic Lovers' Day
Michelle Mazzara, CEO and Founder of Luvafoodie, shared the following recipes.
Garlic Knots
Ingredients:
- 1 10 oz. can refrigerate pizza crust dough
- 1/3 cup of olive oil
- 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice
Directions:
- Preheat oven 450 degrees
- Roll out pizza dough to form 10 x 16 "sheet of dough.
- Cut into ¾ "strips.
- Cut strips in half to make 24 pieces
- Tie each strip into a knot, place knots on greased baking sheet.
- Bake in oven until golden brown.
- Remove knots from oven, drizzle with olive oil and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice.
Garlic Lovers Roasted Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1-3 lb. whole roasting chicken
- ½ cup Pinot Grigio wine
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice
- 1 orange cut into chunks
- 1 medium size yellow onion cut into chunks
- 1 lemon cut into chunks
- 1 bulb of garlic
- 1 package of Italian parsley
- 1 package of basil
- 1 package of thyme
Directions:
- Preheat oven 400 degrees
- In large roasting pan put whole chicken and coat with olive oil.
- Sprinkle Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice over chicken.
- Arrange oranges, lemons and onions around chicken.
- Put ½ the fresh herbs into cavity of chicken with garlic bulb.
- Arrange remaining herbs around chicken.
- Bake 1 hour and 10 minutes.
- Plate on large platter, pour juices from pan over chicken.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.