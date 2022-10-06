Watch CBS News
Recipes for National Garlic Lovers' Day

It's National Garlic Lovers Day
Michelle Mazzara, CEO and Founder of Luvafoodie, shared the following recipes.

Garlic Knots

Ingredients:

  • 1 10 oz. can refrigerate pizza crust dough
  • 1/3 cup of olive oil
  • 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven 450 degrees
  2. Roll out pizza dough to form 10 x 16 "sheet of dough.
  3. Cut into ¾ "strips.
  4. Cut strips in half to make 24 pieces
  5. Tie each strip into a knot, place knots on greased baking sheet.
  6. Bake in oven until golden brown.
  7. Remove knots from oven, drizzle with olive oil and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice.

Garlic Lovers Roasted Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 1-3 lb. whole roasting chicken
  • ½ cup Pinot Grigio wine
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice
  • 1 orange cut into chunks
  • 1 medium size yellow onion cut into chunks
  • 1 lemon cut into chunks
  • 1 bulb of garlic
  • 1 package of Italian parsley
  • 1 package of basil
  • 1 package of thyme

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven 400 degrees
  2. In large roasting pan put whole chicken and coat with olive oil.
  3. Sprinkle Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice over chicken.
  4. Arrange oranges, lemons and onions around chicken.
  5. Put ½ the fresh herbs into cavity of chicken with garlic bulb.
  6. Arrange remaining herbs around chicken.
  7. Bake 1 hour and 10 minutes.
  8. Plate on large platter, pour juices from pan over chicken.

