Recipes: Clay Coyote's leftover turkey pot pie, turkey wild rice soup
Clay Coyote stopped by the WCCO kitchen and shared these recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers.
Clay Coyote's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 onion, minced
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 3 cups stock (turkey, chicken, or vegetable)
- 3 tablespoons cream
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 3 carrots, chopped
- 1/2 cup peas, thawed if frozen
- 1 potato, peeled and diced small
- 2 cups turkey, shredded or chopped
- 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
- 1 pie crust or puff pastry
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
Process:
- Melt butter in Clay Coyote Flameware Savory Pie Dish.
- Add onion and saute until tender.
- Add flour and stir, it will make a brown paste.
- Slowly add broth and whisk as you go. It will start to thicken, other than the onions you do not want lumps.
- Add cream and whisk as you go.
- Add vegetables and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Add turkey and parsley.
- Top with pie crust or puff pastry and brush with beaten egg.
- Bake at 350 F for 25-30 minutes until the crust is golden.
Clay Coyote's Leftover Turkey Wild Rice Soup
Ingredients:
- 6 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon minced onions
- ½ cup flour
- 2 ½ cups broth (turkey, chicken, or vegetable)
- 2 cups cooked wild rice
- 2 cups leftover turkey, shredded or chopped
- ½ cup carrots, grated or chopped small
- 3 tablespoons chopped almonds
- 1 can evaporated skim milk
- 2 tablespoon dry sherry
- minced parsley or chives
Process:
- Saute onion; add flour, then add broth in a Clay Coyote Flameware Dutch Oven.
- Cook to a boil, about 1 minute.
- Add rice, chicken, carrots, almonds and salt; simmer for 5 minutes.
- Blend in milk and sherry; heat to serving temp.
- Garnish with chopped fresh herbs like parsley or chives.
