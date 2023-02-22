The Butcher & The Boar is back in a new location in the North Loop in Minneapolis.

Chef de Cuisine Ian Gray shared the following recipe:

Wood grilled snapper with oyster mushrooms, crawfish, tasso ham

TASSO HAM

Store bought works if you can find it, we take boneless pork shoulder and season it with our house spice blend - turmeric, ginger, chili powder, garlic, onion, smoked paprika - smoke it and dice it. Tasso Ham is just an inexpensive version of pancetta or bacon, no real method just a well seasoned piece of pork that can add flavor to dishes.

PAPRIKA TARRAGON BUTTER

1 T Smoked Paprika

3 T chopped Tarragon

1/2 Cup White Wine

1# Butter

1 1/2 T Salt

Bring the wine and paprika to a boil and reduce slightly, cool and whip with remaining ingredients, reserve for later.

ROASTED OYSTER MUSHROOMS

1# Mushrooms

1 T Salt

2 t Ground Pepper

4 T Olive Oil

Oyster Mushrooms chopped into strips tossed with oil, salt and pepper and cooked to remove moisture - 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes

ROASTED TOMATOES

1# Grape Tomatoes

2 T Sliced Garlic

3 Sprigs Thyme

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

2 T Salt

Grape Tomatoes cut in half the long way, tossed with sliced garlic, thyme, salt and olive oil. Toss all ingredients together lay on sheet tray, cut side up and roast until they dry out slightly- 20 minutes or so at 350 degrees

SNAPPER

4 6-ounce portions of snapper

1# roasted Tomato

1# Roasted Mushrooms

2 Cups thinly sliced scallion bulbs

1 Cup Crawfish Tails out of Shell

1# Paprika Tarragon Butter

1 Cup White Wine

1 Cup Water

Salt to taste

Cook the snapper over a grill until reaching an internal temp of 135-140 degrees, getting good char and color is ideal. In a separate heated sauce pot add olive oil and start with the mushrooms - caramelize slightly and add the scallions and tomatoes, deglaze with white wine and reduce, add the water and continue to reduce when the consistency is like a chunky sauce add the butter and cooked crawfish tails and mix together well. Season with salt. All this should be done right before eating and over high heat to ensure color and to not over cook the tomato, scallions etc.

Transfer the sauce to preffered vessel, place fish on top and garnish with tarragon leaves.