Recipe: Savory pumpkin butter board

Have you heard of "butter boards"?

Have you heard of "butter boards"?

Have you heard of "butter boards"?

You can feel it outside, the fall weather is here. And that means hosting and holiday parties are not too far off.

This year, there's a new appetizer that's creating a buzz online -- "butter boards."

The app, which is taking over on foodie Instagram and TikTok accounts, looks like a charcuterie board, but there are some differences.

Jamie Preuss is a recipe developer and hosts the website So Happy You Liked It, and shared a recipe for a savory pumpkin butter board on The 4.

Click the video above to watch it!