Recipe: Roasted cauliflower with red coconut curry

Chef Yia Vang, host of The Outdoor Channel show Feral, shared this recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Roasted Cauliflower w/ Red Coconut Curry

1 whole head of cauliflower (cleaned)

1 Tbsp Oil

1 Tbsp salt

• Oil the top of the cauliflower and sprinkle w/ salt

• Place in grill on non heated side making sure your BGE is around 300 degrees

Sauce:

• 12 oz Coconut cream

• 3 Tsp Red Curry paste

• 2 cloves of garlic

• 2 Tsp Ginger

• 2 Tbsp Chopped lemongrass

1. Put all ingredients in a 2 qt pot and slow simmer for 15 mins then blend everything to a smooth consistency.

Roast off cauliflower and finish with sauce on top...add chopped cilantro and squeeze of fresh lime juice