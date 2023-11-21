Watch CBS News
Recipe: Roasted cauliflower with red coconut curry

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Chef Yia Vang, host of The Outdoor Channel show Feral, shared this recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Roasted Cauliflower w/ Red Coconut Curry
1 whole head of cauliflower (cleaned)
1 Tbsp Oil
1 Tbsp salt
• Oil the top of the cauliflower and sprinkle w/ salt
• Place in grill on non heated side making sure your BGE is around 300 degrees
Sauce:
• 12 oz Coconut cream
• 3 Tsp Red Curry paste
• 2 cloves of garlic
• 2 Tsp Ginger
• 2 Tbsp Chopped lemongrass
1. Put all ingredients in a 2 qt pot and slow simmer for 15 mins then blend everything to a smooth consistency.

Roast off cauliflower and finish with sauce on top...add chopped cilantro and squeeze of fresh lime juice  

November 21, 2023

