Recipe: Roasted cauliflower with red coconut curry
Chef Yia Vang, host of The Outdoor Channel show Feral, shared this recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Roasted Cauliflower w/ Red Coconut Curry
1 whole head of cauliflower (cleaned)
1 Tbsp Oil
1 Tbsp salt
• Oil the top of the cauliflower and sprinkle w/ salt
• Place in grill on non heated side making sure your BGE is around 300 degrees
Sauce:
• 12 oz Coconut cream
• 3 Tsp Red Curry paste
• 2 cloves of garlic
• 2 Tsp Ginger
• 2 Tbsp Chopped lemongrass
1. Put all ingredients in a 2 qt pot and slow simmer for 15 mins then blend everything to a smooth consistency.
Roast off cauliflower and finish with sauce on top...add chopped cilantro and squeeze of fresh lime juice
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.