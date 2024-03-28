Recipe: Everything bagel bake and other brunch ideas

Rachael Perron, Culinary & Brand Director for Kowalski's Markets, shared these brunch recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

EVERYTHING BAGEL BAKE

SERVES 12

9 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

½ tsp. ground mustard

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns

3 Kowalski's Everything Bagels, toasted, each cut into about 16 pieces

6 oz. shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8-10 cherry tomatoes, quartered

8 slices Kowalski's Smoked Bacon, cooked, cooled and roughly chopped

8 oz. Kowalski's Everything Bagel Whipped Cream Cheese Spread

- Kowalski's Everything Bagel Seasoning, to taste

- sliced green onions, for serving

- Cucumber Salsa (recipe below), for serving

Spray a 9x13" baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, mustard, salt and pepper until homogeneous; set aside. Layer bagel pieces, shredded cheese, tomatoes and bacon in the prepared baking dish. Top evenly with small dollops of cream cheese; sprinkle lightly with bagel seasoning. Pour egg mixture over ingredients in the baking dish; let stand until bagels are evenly soaked (about 40 min.), occasionally pressing down on the bagels. Preheat oven to 375°. Bake in preheated oven until center is set and edges are dark golden-brown (40-50 min.). Remove from oven; let cool for 10 min. before topping with green onions. Serve with cucumber salsa.

CUCUMBER SALSA: In a small mixing bowl, combine 1 cup diced, peeled and seeded English cucumber with ¼ cup freshly chopped Italian parsley, 2 tbsp. finely chopped red onion, 2 tsp. capers, 1 tbsp. Kowalski's Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (from the Produce Department) and a scant ¼ tsp. kosher salt.

Find It!

Find Kowalski's Bagels and Whipped Cream Cheese Spreads in the Bakery and Dairy Departments.

Find Kowalski's Everything Bagel Seasoning in the Spice Aisle.

Find Kowalski's Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice in the Produce Department.