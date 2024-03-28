Recipe: Everything bagel bake and other brunch ideas
Rachael Perron, Culinary & Brand Director for Kowalski's Markets, shared these brunch recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
EVERYTHING BAGEL BAKE
SERVES 12
9 eggs
1 ½ cups milk
½ tsp. ground mustard
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns
3 Kowalski's Everything Bagels, toasted, each cut into about 16 pieces
6 oz. shredded Monterey Jack cheese
8-10 cherry tomatoes, quartered
8 slices Kowalski's Smoked Bacon, cooked, cooled and roughly chopped
8 oz. Kowalski's Everything Bagel Whipped Cream Cheese Spread
- Kowalski's Everything Bagel Seasoning, to taste
- sliced green onions, for serving
- Cucumber Salsa (recipe below), for serving
- Spray a 9x13" baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, mustard, salt and pepper until homogeneous; set aside.
- Layer bagel pieces, shredded cheese, tomatoes and bacon in the prepared baking dish. Top evenly with small dollops of cream cheese; sprinkle lightly with bagel seasoning.
- Pour egg mixture over ingredients in the baking dish; let stand until bagels are evenly soaked (about 40 min.), occasionally pressing down on the bagels.
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Bake in preheated oven until center is set and edges are dark golden-brown (40-50 min.).
- Remove from oven; let cool for 10 min. before topping with green onions. Serve with cucumber salsa.
CUCUMBER SALSA: In a small mixing bowl, combine 1 cup diced, peeled and seeded English cucumber with ¼ cup freshly chopped Italian parsley, 2 tbsp. finely chopped red onion, 2 tsp. capers, 1 tbsp. Kowalski's Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (from the Produce Department) and a scant ¼ tsp. kosher salt.
- Find Kowalski's Bagels and Whipped Cream Cheese Spreads in the Bakery and Dairy Departments.
- Find Kowalski's Everything Bagel Seasoning in the Spice Aisle.
- Find Kowalski's Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice in the Produce Department.