Recipe: Egg-stuffed breakfast peppers
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this breakfast recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Ingredients
- Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray
- 4 large yellow, red and/or green bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded
- 1 cup frozen fully cooked turkey sausage crumbles
- 1 cup frozen Southwest chipotle sweet corn blend
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee canned diced mild green chilies
- 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Mexican style fajita seasoning mix
- 8 Hy-Vee medium eggs
- Crumbled queso fresco cheese, for garnish
- Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
- Hot sauce, for serving
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray. Place peppers, cut sides down, in prepared pan. Lightly spray peppers with nonstick spray. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until softened.
- Cook sausage crumbles, corn blend, green chilies and fajita seasoning in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently.
- Turn peppers, cut sides up, in baking pan. Spoon sausage mixture into each pepper half. Using back of a spoon, make a large indentation in sausage mixture. Crack 1 egg into each indentation. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until egg whites are set.
- To serve, garnish with queso fresco and cilantro; serve with hot sauce, if desired.
Serves 8 (1 each)
Recipe source: November 2022 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine
