Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Recipe: Egg-stuffed breakfast peppers

/ CBS Minnesota

Farmers struggle to grow tomatoes, peppers amid drought
Farmers struggle to grow tomatoes, peppers amid drought 01:46

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this breakfast recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Ingredients

  • Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray
  • 4 large yellow, red and/or green bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 1 cup frozen fully cooked turkey sausage crumbles
  • 1 cup frozen Southwest chipotle sweet corn blend
  • 2 tbsp Hy-Vee canned diced mild green chilies
  • 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Mexican style fajita seasoning mix
  • 8 Hy-Vee medium eggs
  • Crumbled queso fresco cheese, for garnish
  • Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
  • Hot sauce, for serving

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray. Place peppers, cut sides down, in prepared pan. Lightly spray peppers with nonstick spray. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until softened.
  2. Cook sausage crumbles, corn blend, green chilies and fajita seasoning in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently.
  3. Turn peppers, cut sides up, in baking pan. Spoon sausage mixture into each pepper half. Using back of a spoon, make a large indentation in sausage mixture. Crack 1 egg into each indentation. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until egg whites are set.
  4. To serve, garnish with queso fresco and cilantro; serve with hot sauce, if desired.

Serves 8 (1 each)

Recipe source: November 2022 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine

First published on November 3, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.