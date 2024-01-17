Recipe: Chicken noodle soup with navy beans and kale from Kowalski's

This is the perfect time of year for soup, and trendspotters say soup is the 2024 "dish of the year."

Sue Moores, nutritionist for Kowalski's Markets, offers up this recipe for a healthy, budget-friendly and delicious soup recipe.

Chicken Noodle Soup with Navy Beans and Kale

Ingredients

2 tbsp. Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

16 oz. pkg. Kowalski's Fresh Soup Mix or Mirepoix

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

15 oz. canned navy beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup cooked, shredded rotisserie chicken

1 chunk (approx. 4") Parmesan rind

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, plus more to taste

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

4 cups roughly chopped kale (or Swiss chard leaves)

4 ½ oz. Kowalski's Fresh Egg Linguine (from the Dairy Department), cut into thirds

Kosher salt, to taste

Directions

1. In a deep pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add soup mix and garlic; cook until softened (about 10 min.).

2. Add next eight ingredients (through red pepper flakes). Increase heat to high; bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat to medium-low (soup should bubble gently). Add kale; cover pot and cook for 15 min.

4. Add noodles; cook until tender (2-3 min.).

5. Season to taste with salt and pepper; garnish individual servings with thyme.

Serves eight.