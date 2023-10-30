Rebecca Kolls shares spooky recipes for "Oreo Black Bats" & "Sweet & Salty Spiderwebs"

Halloween candy is a must for trick-or-treaters, but why stop there? If you're having a party or small get-together, Rebecca Kolls has some easy-to-make, kid-friendly and quick Halloween treats.

Oreo Black Bats

Ingredients

1 pkg Oreo cookies

Small peanut butter cups (Reeses)

Almond bark or white chocolate

Google eyes (in cake/frosting section of store) Optional.

Quart sized ziplock bag or pastry bag

Procedure

Carefully twist a cookie apart. With a knife remove white frosting from cookie Gently break each individual cookie in half (these will be the bat wings) Remove wrappers from the peanut butter cups Place 3 squares of almond bark in a microwave safe bowl, cook on high in 30 second intervals until melted. Place ziplock bag in a tall glass, pull opening of the bag over glass edge Pour melted bark into a bag. Remove bark filled bag from glass, and twist to remove air and to move almond bark down to one corner of the bag. Cut off a SMALL portion of the corner of the bag. Pipe a layer of almond bark on the top of one peanut butter cup. Quickly place two broken pieces of cookie on the melted almond bark, smooth side of cookie touching each other, broken side of the cookie facing down. Rotate each piece to make perfect bat wing. Hold in place a few seconds until bark hardens. Add a dot of almond bark on each cookie near the middle seams for they eyes. Place a sugar eye on the almond bark and press gently to set.

Sweet & Salty Spiderwebs

Ingredients:

Pretzel sticks

White Almond bark

Parchment or waxed paper or foil

Procedure: