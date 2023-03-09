Ranch dressing ice cream being released by Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen

March 10 is National Ranch Day – as in, the salad dressing – and to celebrate, two companies have combined forces to put out a new ranch product: Ranch flavored ice cream, made with Hidden Valley Ranch by Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

The two companies teased the release of the new flavor ahead of March 10, but Food & Wine Magazine got a taste test ahead of its release. The ice cream was described as "garlic powder forward, but also sweet" by a Food & Wine employee on TikTok.

Teaser HIDDEN IN THE RUMORS⁣ ⁣ Can you guess what it is? ⁣ ⁣ IF YOU HAVE A MOUTH, WE HAVE A FLAVOR DROP TOMORROW. Posted by Van Leeuwen Ice Cream on Thursday, March 9, 2023

Van Leeuwen is known for its limited edition and out-of-the-box concoctions – the company is currently selling a malted milk shake and fries ice cream, which includes Idaho potatoes, and a mystery flavor to promote the "Knives Out" film sequel "Glass Onion."

They have previously offered pizza, hot honey and "planet Earth" flavored ice cream. Planet Earth was one of the Brooklyn-based company's many vegan ice creams, which included spirulina and matcha green tea cake.

In the past, they have partnered with other brands to sell Kraft mac and cheese flavored ice cream and a Grey Poupon Dijon mustard ice cream.

Van Leeuwen, which ships nationwide and has shops in several states, isn't the only one to experiment with unconventional flavors. Baskin Robbins recently annnounced chicken and waffles was its flavor of the month for March, which features buttermilk waffle flavored ice cream, chicken and waffle flavored bites and a bourbon maple syrup swirl.

CBS News has reached out to Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen for more information.