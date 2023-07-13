Ramsey County awarded grants meant to help curb auto theft

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Officials are hopeful a new grant will help authorities prevent car theft in one major Minnesota county.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office and Ramsey County Sheriff's Office were awarded the grant funding by the Minnesota Department of Commerce to enhance the county's response to auto thefts.

The award is meant to provide law enforcement and prosecutors with the proper resources to prevent, investigate and prosecute auto theft-related incidents.

In July 2021, the Ramsey County Youth Auto Theft Intervention Project started focusing on reducing youth and young adult car thefts with help from similar grant funding. Additionally, the RCSO established a Carjacking and Auto Theft Unit.

The county says the combined efforts are paying off, crediting the programs with a 32% reduction in auto thefts in St. Paul between Jan. 1 and the end of June 2023 from the same period last year.

As a result of the program's success, the Department of Commerce agreed to increase funding by nearly 50%.

The grants will fund a youth auto theft prosecutor, a focused deterrence investigator, community outreach navigators, a restorative justice specialist and a mental health case success manager.

Funding runs from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025.