Watch CBS News
Local News

Ramps closed at 1-494, Hwy 100 interchange in south metro until mid-April

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 18, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 18, 2024 02:37

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Ramp closures in the south metro will impact traffic for the next four weeks. 

On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the ramps from eastbound Interstate 494 to northbound Highway 100 and the ramp from southbound Highway 100 to eastbound I-494 in Bloomington. 

MnDOT says the closures are necessary so crews can begin construction work to replace the ramps. The closures are expected to remain until mid-April. 

In the meantime, motorists are advised to follow these detours:

  • Motorists traveling on eastbound I-494 can use the cloverleaf ramp at Highway 212/I-494 interchange from eastbound I-494 to eastbound Highway 212 to northbound Highway 100 as a detour.
ebi494-nbhwy100-detour.png
MnDOT
  • For the southbound Highway 100 to eastbound I-494 ramp closure, motorists can take eastbound Highway 62 to southbound I-35W to eastbound I-494 as a detour. 
sbhwy100-ebi494-detour.png
MnDOT

"All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change," MnDOT said in a release. 

RELATED: How Uber and Lyft's departure from Minneapolis could impact your trip to the airport

MnDOT says motorists should always take care when driving in work zones, including slowing down. 

More on the project can be found on MnDOT's website

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 8:10 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.