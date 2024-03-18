Ramps closed at 1-494, Hwy 100 interchange in south metro until mid-April

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Ramp closures in the south metro will impact traffic for the next four weeks.

On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the ramps from eastbound Interstate 494 to northbound Highway 100 and the ramp from southbound Highway 100 to eastbound I-494 in Bloomington.

MnDOT says the closures are necessary so crews can begin construction work to replace the ramps. The closures are expected to remain until mid-April.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to follow these detours:

Motorists traveling on eastbound I-494 can use the cloverleaf ramp at Highway 212/I-494 interchange from eastbound I-494 to eastbound Highway 212 to northbound Highway 100 as a detour.

For the southbound Highway 100 to eastbound I-494 ramp closure, motorists can take eastbound Highway 62 to southbound I-35W to eastbound I-494 as a detour.

"All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change," MnDOT said in a release.

MnDOT says motorists should always take care when driving in work zones, including slowing down.

More on the project can be found on MnDOT's website.