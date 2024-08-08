Former Rainbow Health workers say nonprofit canceled bargaining session with union at Minneapolis rally

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Rainbow Health workers held a rally at their now-closed downtown Minneapolis office on Thursday to share their frustrations after a scheduled bargaining session was canceled.

The health care nonprofit provided mental health and substance abuse support for thousands in the LGBTQIA+ community and was a leading advocate for people living with HIV.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, the union representing the clinic's nearly 60 employees, say the nonprofit's CEO resigned in July after a unanimous no-confidence vote by staff.

The union says on July 25, the nonprofit's leaders gave employees a heads up of just a few hours that Rainbow was closing, and provided zero guidance about any possible next steps for employees and their clients.

The workers and their union filed a request for immediate bargaining since the language in their contract requires 30 days of advance notice of layoffs.

The two sides met twice, but Thursday's meeting was canceled. Officials from the nonprofit say the sudden closure was due to "insurmountable financial challenges."

"Rainbow Health's mission has always been to support and empower our community, and we are heartbroken that we can no longer continue this important work," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We are grateful for the dedication of our staff, who have worked tirelessly to serve our community."

In Rainbow's absence, the nonprofit The Aliveness Project has taken on some of its caseloads. The Minneapolis City Council also reallocated $1.8 million in grant money destined for Rainbow to go to Aliveness.

If you or someone you know in the LGBTQ+ community needs support, there are numerous resources and services available through Outfront Minnesota, NAMI and Twin Cities Pride.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.