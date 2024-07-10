Watch CBS News
Teenage boy drowns at central Minnesota's Quarry Park and Nature Preserve

WAITE PARK, Minn. — A teenage boy drowned after jumping into a quarry in central Minnesota Tuesday, authorities said.

The 17-year-old jumped into the water from a 10-foot cliff at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve and never came up, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses dove in to find him but were unsuccessful.

Authorities were called around 4:20 p.m. and responded with boats to search the quarry. The boy was found in 31 feet of water nearly four-and-a-half hours after the original 911 call.

The boy has not been publicly identified.

