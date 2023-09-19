Push for electric school buses continue, meeting scheduled at Como Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A local nonprofit is hosting a meeting at Como Regional Park on Wednesday for anyone interested in helping work with school districts to apply for federal electric school bus funding.

MN350, a statewide climate advocacy group working towards transitioning Minnesota to clean energy, is putting on this event.

According to a press release from MN350, areas in Minnesota with the highest percentage of BIPOC residents have more than 5 times the rate of asthma emergency room visits related to air pollution compared to areas with more white residents.

Transitioning to electric school buses is one way communities could address social disparities, and help to protect kids from inhaling asthma-inducing particles. According to MN350, diesel school buses emit 15 times higher asthma-inducing particulate matter than electric school buses.

That is in part as to why they're hosting this event: to address and educate community members on environmental justice.

For those interested in attending, the event will start at 6:30 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m.