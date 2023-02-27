Underserved neighborhoods given boost to switch over to clean, solar energy

MINNEAPOLIS -- Businesses across underserved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul have a unique opportunity to go green. It's through the Solar Energy Innovation Network, a federally funded project aimed at helping communities learn about (and adopt) solar energy.

It could have a generational impact across the Twin Cities.

Vibrancy -- from the cultures to the colors -- defines much of Lake Street in South Minneapolis. And piercing through some of the powder coated rooftops along this road is an emerging trend about to get a boost of energy.

"I think a lot of people are familiar with solar as a concept," Matt Kazinka, with Lake Street Council, said. "They've seen it on other roofs, they have neighbors or friends who have maybe looked into it, but to actually get into the details to understand how it works, who pays for what, and what will the benefits actually be, that can feel intimidating."

That's why his organization, along with several others, are leading the way locally to help three neighborhoods harness the power of solar. It's through the Solar Energy Innovation Network, which provides federal funding to guide communities nationwide down this clean energy path.

For Minnesota, that includes Lake Street, Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis, and University Avenue in St. Paul. Not only does that trio showcase our state's diversity, it also weathered destructive anger following the murder of George Floyd.

"We're going to be working on this rebuilding process for the next several years," Kazinka said.

As new buildings form and older businesses start over comes the chance to go green with solar.

"Our mission is to help entreprenuers grow and thrive," Terry Austin, with the Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON), said. "A lot of times in a smaller community or folks of Color are the last to know about new technology. We've been somewhat pushed out of those spaces as well."

NEON is approaching this project in two ways. First, trying to get solar on its roof, and second, teaching neighboring businesses on how that process works along with the possible cost savings down the road.

"We want to make sure that we have all the information on solar so that we can educate clients as well as the community on this great technology," Austin said.

Diana Mckeown, of the Great Plains Institute, has helped several organizations navigate this nuanced world.

"Understanding the incentives, the tax credit, do they have enough tax equity," Mckeown said. "We'll be mapping out. Like if you live in this area, you qualify for this this and this, really trying to break it down to make it more understandable."

Energy consumption is what helps a performance pop at the Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge, a few steps off Lake Street, and where Christopher Mozena serves as executive director. Offsetting their costs are their solar panels, installed a few years back.

"As everybody who pays an electric bill knows, the rates have gone up considerably in the last 12 to 36 months with repsect to energy costs," Mozena said. "My guess is over time that savings will increase in significance parallel to the increasing rates."

Savings aside, Mozena is proud of lowering their carbon footprint. He understands paying for and installing the technology is easier said than done. But with several local stakeholders invested in solar's growth, he hopes his neighbors give it a shot.

"The costs are coming down. The benefits are going up. New federal incentives are mkaing it easier and more approachable for people to do," Kazinka said.

The project happening in the Twin Cities spans 18 months, but the effort from the participating agencies can lay the groundwork for implementing solar for years to come.