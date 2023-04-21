Protestors amass at capitol ahead of gender health care bill vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Later Friday, the Minnesota Senate is expected to vote on three health care bills.

The Reproductive Freedom Defense Act, Trans Refuge Bill, and Conversion Therapy Ban have already been passed by the Minnesota House.

Supporters say the laws are needed at a time when others states are seeing to ban abortion procedures as well as gender-affirming care for minors.

People on both sides of the issues were in the capitol earlier Friday, some shouting, "Protect trans kids," and others, "We can't go back."

With Democrats in control, the bills are expected to pass in the Senate. If lawmakers don't make changes, they will go to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for his signature.

This comes as part of a string of moves that have served to bolster transgender rights in the state. Minnesota lawmakers recently passed legislation, which Walz signed into law, that aimed to make Minnesota a "refuge" for transgender people. Those pushing the legislation forward said it would protect trans patients and providers of gender-affirming care from legal action in other states where such care is banned or restricted, creating a safe haven in Minnesota.

Walz had earlier signed an executive order designed to protect gender-affirming care.

Meanwhile, neighboring states have moved in the opposite direction. Earlier this week, North Dakota's Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday evening signed two transgender athlete bans into law, effectively prohibiting transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college.