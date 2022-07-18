Prosecution rests case in Jamal Smith trial, defense to now make its case

MINNEAPOLIS -- The prosecution on Monday rested its case in the murder trial of the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach in an alleged road rage attack.

The defense is now presenting its case and Jamal Smith took the stand. Smith is charged with shooting Jay Boughton on a highway in Plymouth last summer.

According to investigators, Smith allegedly shot Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

The opening statement from prosecutors described Smith as ticked off Boughton honked and then gestured at his driving. The defense maintained there was no way Smith could drive and shoot, and implied it was someone else in the car who opened fire.

Last week, prosecutors showed jurors Facebook videos Wednesday of Smith holding a weapon that investigators traced to the shooting.

Smith's girlfriend, Rondelle Hardin, also testified about two other people in the car, and the defense noted that they also had weapons. The question for the jury: Does that create any doubt that Smith was Boughton's killer?

Her testimony connected some important dots, including how she's the reason Smith came to Minnesota from Decatur, Illinois. She also testified that she remembers Smith getting out of the driver's seat of the SUV that was identified by police as the suspect's vehicle.

Boughton's family and friends had been wearing yellow for an emotional lift, which the judge banned ahead of Wednesday's proceedings, emphasizing that the trial isn't about emotion, but evidence. Boughton's wife still wore yellow Wednesday.