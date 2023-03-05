Project Fairy Godmothers holds prom dress drive at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Prom is a highlight for many high schoolers, but it can also be expensive.

That's where Project Fairy Godmothers comes in. The nonprofit was collecting new or gently-used prom dresses and accessories at Macy's at Mall of America Saturday.

In a couple weeks, students will be able to pick out their perfect outfit – for free.

"I'm long overdue to clean out some closets, and my daughter had lots of prom dresses," said Eagan resident Kathy Hennes. "So I thought it was worthwhile coming out and donating."

Project Fairy Godmothers has been doing this for nearly a decade.