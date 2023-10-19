Pro-Palestinian protesters pack the steps of Minnesota Capitol

Pro-Palestine protesters pack the steps of the Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. — At the Minnesota Capitol Wednesday, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters packed the steps waving flags, chanting, and at one point, kneeling in prayer.

More than 5,000 people have died on both sides since the terror group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli civilians.

During the demonstration for Palestine, the crowd repeated chants of "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Some may not know, but Jacob Millner with the American Jewish Committee says for Jews, the phrase is considered a rhetoric of hate.

"Saying 'from the river to the sea' essentially means getting rid of Israel, wiping Israel off the map," Millner said. "As we've seen the past few weeks, that really means violence, death to Jews."

According to the ADL, the phrase has long been the rallying cry of Hamas, which controls Palestine.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday, "The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people."

Millner says that distinction is an important one.

"This is not a war against Palestinians," he said. "It's a war against Hamas. We want peace for Israelis and Jews and Muslims and Palestinians."

Israel said Wednesday it will allow for humanitarian aid into Gaza, where millions of people are essentially trapped without access to food, water, or electricity.