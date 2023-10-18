Minnesota Jewish, Muslim leaders call for cease-fire, peace in Israel and Gaza

MINNEAPOLIS -- While fighting rages on in the Middle East, Jewish and Muslim leaders in Minnesota are calling for a cease-fire to stop the loss of life on both sides.

"This is a moment for our nation to lead the world and to lead by an example, of calling for peace and, most important, in this moment, calling for a cease -ire," Jaylani Hussein with CAIR Minnesota said.

Jewish and Muslim families in Minnesota have loved ones greatly impacted by the fighting in Israel and Gaza.

"We stand with the grieving families on all sides. Life is precious, all life is precious," said Barry Kleinden with Jewish Voice for Peace.

The group is calling on the moral conscience of all to prevail and choose life over ideology.

"We are calling for Minnesotans who have stood up for peace anytime, to call for peace now," Hussein said.

CAIR Minnesota is asking for people to flood the offices of congressional leaders to call for an end to the violence.

This united front wants the U.S. to rely on its relationship with Israel to call for peace.

"Let's bring this to an end. Let's demand our president call a cease-fire to the benefit of Jews and Muslims who have been attacked throughout history," Hassan Abdel Salan, a professor at the University of Minnesota, said. "We should be loving each other and caring for each other. Now is the time to speak in one voice, as an example for the entire world."

Minnesota Jewish and Muslim leaders say now is not the time to blame anyone, it's time to stand up for human life and side with peace.

"There are no Israelis, no Palestinians, there is only the question, will we be on the side of life," Abdel Salan said.

CAIR Minnesota is planning a protest at all congressional leaders' offices on Thursday to ask for peace and cease-fire.

