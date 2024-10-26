Pro-Palestinian protests continue at the University of Minnesota on Saturday

Pro-Palestine protests continue Saturday as the violence in the Middle East continues

MINNEAPOLIS — It might be homecoming in Gopher Nation, but another group on campus is focused on the war in Gaza.

Protesters gathered to continue their call for the University of Minnesota to pull financial investments from companies that support Israel.

But Saturday's demonstrations struck a calmer tone than earlier in the week. Eleven protesters were arrested after barricading themselves inside a campus building, leading to building lockdowns.

The University says windows and security cameras were damaged.

The school's president saying on Tuesday:

"We will continue to value individuals' rights to peaceful protest and the expression of diverse viewpoints, in ways that are consistent with University policies and federal, state, and local laws.

What happened in Morrill Hall yesterday was not a form of legitimate protest. Threatening behavior and destruction of property have absolutely no place within our community," she wrote.

Two of the people we talked to Saturday were among those arrests and say it was worth it.

"I'm proud with what we had done and I'm proud that we stood with Palestine no matter what the consequences are" said UMN alum Celia Numz.

The protests drew support from not only current, but former students as well.

"You know... they want to get mad at us for going inside an administrative building... but the fact is that they're bombing at schools and universities in Gaza" Numz added.

Some in the group say voicing their opinion is especially important on a day that brings thousands more to campus.

"We believe that there should be no homecoming as usual while this genocide is happening" said alum Annie Russell-Pribnow.