Prior Lake pilot killed after crashing gyrocopter in southern Minnesota

4 things to know from Oct. 9, 2023

ST. PETER, Minn. — A gyrocopter pilot is dead after he crashed the aircraft into a river in southern Minnesota over the weekend, according to officials in Le Sueur County.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says deputies were dispatched Sunday shortly before 4 p.m. on the report of rotary winged aircraft that had crashed into the Minnesota River in St. Peter.

Deputies arrived on scene, deployed a watercraft and located the aircraft crash a quarter mile south of the St. Peter River Access, according to Mason.

The pilot, identified as Loren David Jones of Prior Lake, was freed from the aircraft by deputies. He was taken to shore where life-saving efforts were performed until he was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. He was later pronounced dead.

Mason says the initial investigation determined the aircraft — identified as a GT-VX2 rotary aircraft — struck a power line that spanned the river, contributing to the crash. Video from the scene shows crews pulling the submerged aircraft from the river.

Other agencies that assisted in rescue efforts include the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, St. Peter Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Rivers Edge Ambulance Service and Mayo Air Care.

The crash remains under investigation.

St. Peter is located nearly 70 miles southwest of the Twin Cities area.