ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating after a person was found dead on Friday morning.

Authorities say the homicide happened at the 1500 block of Iglehart Avenue.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:



Our officers are at the scene of a morning homicide in the 1500 block of Iglehart Avenue where one person has died and a suspect has been detained for questioning.



Watch here for updates and media availability. pic.twitter.com/c4usumcxc9 — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) October 6, 2023

A suspect has been detained for questioning.

This is a developing news story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.