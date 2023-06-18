Watch CBS News
Prior Lake man suffers grave injuries in Rice County motorcycle crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after crashing in Rice County Saturday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 30-year-old Prior Lake man left the roadway and crashed on Highway 21 near Wells Township around 5:40 p.m.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.

The state patrol said he was not wearing a helmet, and no alcohol was involved.  

