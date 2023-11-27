Prior Lake firefighters rescue deer stranded on thin ice

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Firefighters banded together Monday morning to help a deer stuck on a Twin Cities lake.

The Prior Lake Fire Department was called to Pike Lake at about 10 a.m. after neighbors reported seeing a buck struggling on thin ice, according to city officials.

Video released by the city shows firefighters, clad in ice gear and connected by ropes, carefully crawling across the lake and pushing the buck to the shoreline.

City of Prior Lake

The exhausted buck took a rest before retreating into the reeds.

"The buck made it through [deer hunting season], here's hoping he makes it through this as well," said city officials.

Deer firearm season wrapped up Sunday in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

