Prince fans share their excitement for new songs releases from Paisley Park vault

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two new songs from the vault at Paisley Park were released Friday, giving Prince fans something to celebrate.

Prince's new take on an old favorite -- "7 (E flat version)" -- was one of the songs released. The original track, "7," was on the "Love Symbol Album."

"It's amazing. It's hearing something that you are sort of familiar with, but it's a totally different vibe," said Jim Novak. "It's in a different key. It has a whole different feel. It's got a bass solo at the end. It's really cool. It's something I would have never expected to hear."

Novak is the music buyer at Electric Fetus, one of Prince's favorite record stores.

He says it's kind of special that this song was released in the seventh month, on the seventh day. All Prince fans know that seven was his favorite number.

"He saw sevens everywhere," Novak said. "It's just part of his personality, part of his magic that was Prince."

Travel blogger Robin Still was in town on the day of the release, making her trip truly special.

"All A Share Together Now,' recorded in 2006 has never been released in any form. For Prince fans, this too is a treat to hear on 7-7.

WCCO found two Canadian Prince fans, taking pictures of his mural in downtown Minneapolis, excited to hear more from their favorite musician.

The new music from NPG Records in association with Prince's Paisley Park is part of the emerging Prince Vault series.

Folks over at Electic Fetus are anxiously awaiting for this new music to be available in LP and CD form.

"If there is something to sell, it's Prince-related," Novak said. "We will definitely bring it in and have it in our shop, but for now it was just a surprise online. And yeah, the Prince fans are going to be coming in here, and we're going to be talking about it all weekend for sure."

Paisley Park says there will be more Prince releases next month.