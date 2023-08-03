Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway sign goes up in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Minnesota's most famous musician is now honored in the city he called home for years.

A new highway sign memorializes Prince on the road that rolls right past Paisley Park.

It's hard to miss the dedication sign, because it is, of course, purple. Along a 7-mile stretch of Highway 5 in Chanhassen drivers can see two signs on each direction saying they are on Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

A small group gathered Thursday morning as the Minnesota Department of Transportation raised the sign and permanently put it in the ground.

Those who came to watch included some of Prince's siblings, friends and state leaders who helped get the bill passed to legally change the name of the stretch of highway.

Prince's oldest sister Sharon Nelson spoke about the meaning of the sign and what she hopes people do as they drive this highway.

"You know Prince's DNA is all up and down this highway, right? For so many years, he really was," she said. "And we're going to remember every time we pass this way every great song he ever made. 'Purple Rain,' number one, that is his signature tune. And we're going to remember them every time we pass this highway."

Your tax dollars did not pay for these signs. They were a private purchase by a man named Mark Webster, a Paisley Park employee who is close to the family and singer.