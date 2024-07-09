Special screening of Prince's "Purple Rain" planned for Target Center on film's 40th anniversary

It's been 40 years since "Purple Rain" hit theaters

It's been 40 years since "Purple Rain" hit theaters

It's been 40 years since "Purple Rain" hit theaters

MINNEAPOLIS — To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Prince's film "Purple Rain," Target Center is showing of the iconic movie.

The viewing is scheduled for July 27 — the day the movie originally came out in theaters — from 4 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $19.99 for general admission — a nod to Prince's hit "1999" — and VIP tickets are $199.99. VIP tickets include a reserved seating area, an exclusive gift, unique photo opportunities, a private reception after the movie and more, according to organizers.

For the night, Target Center will be decked out in purple regalia and historic memorabilia from the Purple Rain era.

American singer Prince (1958-2016) performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

Organizers say the event with be "filled with poignant dedications, electrifying moments and meaningful surprises."

Additionally, people who worked on the film on and off the camera will be in attendance.

"Purple Rain" earned Prince an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score and grossed nearly $100 million worldwide. Its soundtrack is one of the best-selling albums ever, remaining at the top of the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks.

A new musical version of "Purple Rain" is expected to debut in Minneapolis before its run on Broadway in spring 2025.