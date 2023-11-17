Prince's iconic white ruffled shirt sold for more than $33,000 at auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The iconic white ruffled shirt Prince wore during his legendary 1985 performance at the 12th Annual American Music Awards sold for $33,219 at auction.

RR Auction

The shirt was custom-made for Prince, and became a symbol of the musician's unique style and stage presence.

Prince performs at the Forum, Feb. 18, 1985, in Inglewood, Calif. AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File

The shirt gained even more notoriety when Prince wore it during the Purple Rain Tour, a 98-show circuit across North America from Nov. 4, 1984, to April 7, 1985, with the highlight of this tour culminating in an unforgettable performance of "Purple Rain" at the AMAs.

Rock star Prince performs during the American Music Awards in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium in 1985. Prince led all contenders with eight nominations and won the award of favorite pop-rock and black album with the song "Purple Rain" and the favorite black single award for "When Doves Cry." Bettmann/Getty Images

The shirt was acquired by a designer with a connection to Prince's inner circle of his fashion team, and then auctioned alongside other items of the musician's coveted wardrobe that was a part of a collection curated by a French businessman two decades ago.

According to a press release from the auction, "The extensive collection showcased the evolution of Prince's wardrobe throughout his career, featuring items from iconic eras such as Purple Rain, Lovesexy, Parade, and Sign 'O' the Times."

Other notable items that sold at the auction were Prince's blue Schecter Cloud guitar from NPG Music Club, a 1986 gold-tone cross necklace, a stage-worn chain hat from the Act II Tour, high-heeled blue boots from the Act I Tour and Prince's screen-worn long white cashmere coat from "Under the Cherry Moon."

In total, these items sold for a cumulative sum of $173, 589.

NOTE: The video attached to this article originally aired on Nov. 14, 2023.