Prince honored with induction to Songwriters Hall of Fame; 40 years since Purple Rain hit theaters

Prince honored and inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a sea of purple inside Target Center, as hundreds gathered to celebrate a Minnesota icon's legendary film. Saturday, marks 40 years since Prince's "Purple Rain" first hit theaters. The box-office hit takes fans to Minneapolis and shows the rise of Prince.

Hundreds celebrated as the watched the film before Prince was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Inside an arena that was decked out in purple and filled with historic memorabilia from the Purple Rain era.

For many in the crowd Saturday, it's far from their first viewing.

"I'm a Prince fan forever since I was 14-years-old," said Kelly Knight-McJoy. "The first time I saw him I was at Flipper's Skating Rink in Los Angles, it was awesome, and I haven't been the same since."

She flew all the way from Las Vegas to be in community to for the 40th anniversary of Prince's legendary film "Purple Rain"

"This movie changed Prince's life," said Sheila E.

Sharon Nelson, Prince's sister was overjoyed as her family and friends joined to celebrate her brother's work.

"You will always remember those songs and I know that, one thing I know is Prince worked really hard," Sharon smiled.

She was in Minneapolis when the film was being made, decades later she's here again to accept Prince's Songwriters Hall of Fame award.

"That's the award he wanted more than another in life to be known as a great song writer," Sharon said.

A musician who continues to move many with his music.

That's not the only recognition, Prince will be one of the few rarely awarded posthumous stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2025.