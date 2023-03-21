Mall of America ranks 4th among best malls to survive zombie apocalypse

MINNEAPOLIS -- We know what it's like to live through a pandemic, but what about a zombie apocalypse? If George A. Romero's 1978 horror movie classic Dawn of the Dead is any indication, a lot of us would likely find all we need to hunker down in the confines of a shopping mall.

That, plus recent popular zombie shows like "The Walking Dead," inspired researchers to create a list of the best shopping malls for hiding out.

Bloomington's Mall of America ranked fourth on that list, with a score of 6.7 out of 10. The scoring was based on several factors such as:

Shelter suitability

Access to medicine

Food provisions

Chance of rescue

Apparently, the Mall of America's top factor and best asset is access to weapons. The researchers cited hockey sticks and the knives you'd find in a fishing store.