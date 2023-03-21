Mall of America ranks 4th among best malls to survive zombie apocalypse
MINNEAPOLIS -- We know what it's like to live through a pandemic, but what about a zombie apocalypse? If George A. Romero's 1978 horror movie classic Dawn of the Dead is any indication, a lot of us would likely find all we need to hunker down in the confines of a shopping mall.
That, plus recent popular zombie shows like "The Walking Dead," inspired researchers to create a list of the best shopping malls for hiding out.
Bloomington's Mall of America ranked fourth on that list, with a score of 6.7 out of 10. The scoring was based on several factors such as:
- Shelter suitability
- Access to medicine
- Food provisions
- Chance of rescue
Apparently, the Mall of America's top factor and best asset is access to weapons. The researchers cited hockey sticks and the knives you'd find in a fishing store.
