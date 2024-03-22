Minnesotans are preparing physically and financially for the big weekend snowfall

Minnesotans prepare for round two as more snow makes its way to the Twin Cities

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Saturday will be a calm day on the weather front, but heavy wet snow is set to arrive Sunday. This means that as quickly as the first round of snow melts, the stage is set for round two.

David Hartigan with Twin Cities Orthopedics says urgent care numbers go up, as soon as flakes begin to fall.

"I would think of shoveling almost like a workout," Hartigan said.

Hartigan believes that's due to poor shoveling techniques. He suggests using more of your legs and stretching or walking to loosen up your muscles.

"Use a pushing motion where you're not lifting and throwing snow," Hartigan said. "It's more of a push and throw, keeping your knees bent and back straight."

Hartigan says snow blowers while easy on your back can be dangerous. He urges people to never use their hands to unclog it because the recoils inside can cause real problems.

From outside to inside, preparing your home for the weather ahead is important.

Ian King with ACE Handyman Services says keeping cold air out is crucial.

"You'll be losing money and you'll be causing excess wear and tear on HVAC system," said King.

King also recommends replacing thermostat batteries, checking windows and doors, and sealing home drafts to save money in the long run.

"Your life will be a lot easier and a lot happier when you have your basis covered," said King.

Covered and protected from any weather conditions Minnesota has in store.