FAA investigating Eden Prairie plane crash; 3 injured

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Investigators are looking into what caused a plane to crash Saturday night near Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

The Eden Prairie Police Department says it responded to a report of a plane crash west of Spring Road at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Police say the plane was fully engulfed in flames and three occupants were transported to the hospital with no apparent life-threatening injuries.

Until further notice, Spring Road is closed from Eden Prairie Road and Mitchel Road to the north and at Charlson Road to the south so the area can be secured.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

