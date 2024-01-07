Postal workers rally in Minneapolis over increasing violence

Rally held asking for more protections for USPS workers

MINNEAPOLIS — A rally on Sunday sought to deliver a simple message in the face of increasing violence against postal delivery workers.

The National Association of Letter Carriers held the "Enough is Enough" rally outside the Main Post Office in Minneapolis to bring attention to and demand an end to the assaults and robberies of letter carriers.

Members said they want more protections from the U.S. Postal Service so they can feel safe delivering mail. They also want those who commit assaults and robberies against carriers prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Over 2,000 letter carriers have been victims of violent crime. This is, unfortunately, a growing problem not just here in the Twin Cities or in the state of Minnesota, but around the country," said Brian Renfroe, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The group says that, in Minneapolis, two letter carriers have been robbed at gunpoint and there has been one theft from a mail truck since since mid-November.