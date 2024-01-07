Morrison County deputy injured by teen driver returns to work

PIERZ, Minn. — A central Minnesota deputy who was struck and seriously injured by a teen driver last summer has returned to work.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Brady Pundsack's return to the line of duty on Facebook Friday.

Morrison County Sheriff's Office

"Deputy Pundsack and his K-9 Diesel couldn't wait to return to work," the agency wrote. "Folks, this is what dedication and perseverance looks like."

Pundsack was directing traffic near Pierz Freedom Fest on July 15 when a 17-year-old boy hit him with his car. Pundsack was hospitalized with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries at the time.