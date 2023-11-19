Watch CBS News
Possibly impaired driver arrested after hitting Metro Transit squad car, injuring officer, state patrol says

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS — A possibly impaired driver struck a Metro Transit police officer's squad car early Sunday, sending the officer to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened at Sixth Avenue and Fourth Street in Minneapolis, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A driver in an SUV was going west on Fourth Street and hit the squad car in the intersection.

The officer's injuries were not life-threatening, the patrol said.

"The driver of the SUV showed signs of impairment, was placed under arrest and transported to the Hennepin County Jail," the patrol said.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 2:54 PM CST

