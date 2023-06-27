Air quality alerts force outdoor works to remain diligent, adjust plans

MINNEAPOLIS— Experts say everyone should limit their time outside Tuesday because of the air quality. But, rain or shine, Jeremy Underwood and his team are out in the elements.

"I notice it," Underwood said. "I kind of, I have asthma. So, I do notice it. I just work through it. You know, it's just another day. I don't know what's causing it or what it is."

Underwood works with construction crews to remove cranes from active work sites. He's worked in the elements for about a decade.

"Absolutely every element," he said. "It's something every day. I enjoy it."

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the fog seen around the Twin Cities and beyond are from Canadian wildfires.

"It's not too bad. There have been a couple days you get fatigued faster than normal," Underwood said.

The MPCA has issued a record of 24 air quality alerts this year. The previous record was 21 in 2021. It's caused some who work outside to slow down.

"This year it's really been a lot of a challenge," Robbie Goodman said.

Goodman owns and operates Robbie's Snowplowing and Lawn Maintenance Incorporated. The high number of alerts have prompted Goodman to keep his employees home – and inside—at least once a week since mid-May.

"It's too hard," he said. "The breathing is tough. I'll be 40 in December but I'm still having issues too. All my guys are retired guys, and they show up to work, but I want to take care of them and make sure they are healthy too."

It's a precaution that's not always possible.

"You take it slower some of the days when it's really icky out," Goodman said.

The air quality alert is expected to end midnight Thursday.