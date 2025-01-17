Watch CBS News
Polk County Sheriff's Office warns against travel amid blowing snow

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in northwestern Minnesota are advising residents to stay off the roads Friday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said visibility is down to zero in some areas, and blowing snow is causing hazardous road conditions.

"If you do not need to travel, please stay home," the sheriff's office said. "If you must travel, make sure you have a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.  If you do get stuck, first responders might not be able to reach you until the weather improves."

The sheriff's office said it has received reports of vehicles in the ditch.

The county is under a winter weather advisory through 9 p.m. due to accumulating snow and winds gusting up to 60 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advised those in the counties to the immediate north and south of Polk not to travel either. You can check current road conditions on MnDOT's 511 website.

