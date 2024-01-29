Policy change, accountability needed at Minneapolis Police Department, engagement sessions find

MINNEAPOLIS — Change is needed within the Minneapolis Police Department — that's the resounding theme from feedback collected at several community and officer engagement sessions released Monday.

The meetings last fall were part of the state consent decree over a pattern and practice of racial discrimination at the department.

Hundreds showed up to community engagement sessions to share their experiences with Minneapolis police on things like use of force, stops, searches and arrests plus mission, vision and values. Officers also participated in their own sessions.

"We need policy changes, we need accountability. We need community engagement, and we need it now," Commander Yolanda Wilks said.

Wilks oversees the Implementation Unit, formed to carry out the state-mandated reform.

"It's just heightened because over time if we have the same problems, same problem persists and no change is occurring, I think it was more so emphasized," Wilks said.

Officers pointed out the need for "transparent and coherent policies, easily accessible training, and streamlined communication channels."

"It seemed like there was a lot of confusion surrounding what officers are being asked to do in the community?" Jennifer Mayerle asked.

"Yes. I agree. I agree there's a lot of confusion," Wilks said.

And that can lead to discrepancies in training, and then with interactions in the community.

"It tells us we have an existing problem," Wilks said.

A team worked on gathering input. Kevin Carlisle helped engage the community. Brendan Lafranchi worked to compile the feedback.

"There's that strong drive that communities should be first and foremost when we're considering any of these changes because that is who the police department serves," Lafranchi, Manager of Special Projects and Business Specialist, said.

Now that the data is clear, they say the next step is to start developing policies that will go through a review process.

"One policy change could take up to a year. And that just tells you how thorough the process is. It doesn't become effective until every officer is trained on that policy," Wilks said.

The full session analysis is online. MPD says it wants to hear from you if you want to learn more about what's in the reports. By request, they will attend community meetings to share the findings. Send an email to policepolicyfeedback@minneapolismn.gov